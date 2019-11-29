Kevin Hart's Post To Wish Karen Gillan Gets People Talking About Their Height Difference

Kevin Hart recently posted a picture with the actor Karen Gillan, wishing her a happy birthday. The two actors have worked together in the film Jumanji, in the year 2017. A few hours after the picture was posted, netizens started discussing their height difference. The two can be seen being trolled over the difference in their height, in the comments section. A few netizens can also be seen questioning the trolls as some comments get merciless. Have a look at the details here:

Kevin Hart’s recent post sparks a discussion about their height difference

A picture was posted by Hollywood actor Kevin Hart, wishing his Jumanji co-star Karen Gillan. In the post made, the two actors can be seen posing by the bay. Karen Gillan can be seen wearing an orange gown while Kevin Hart can be seen wearing an ash-coloured full-sleeve T-shirt with dark blue pants. In the caption, he has spoken about how talented the actor is. He has also written that they are lucky to have her in the Jumanji team. The post soon attracted the attention of the netizens. Have a look at the post here.

A large number of people can be seen amused by the post made by the actor. Most of the comments on the picture were jokes about their height difference. Some of the comments have also been liked by over 200 people. Have a look at the comments here.

Appearance in Jumanji:

Jumanji was an adventure film directed by Jake Kasdan. The film stars Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in pivotal roles alongside Dwayne Johnson. The second part of the film, Jumanji: The Next Level, will also feature the actors together onscreen. The movie will hit the theatres on December 13, 2019.

