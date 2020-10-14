Kate Hudson On On-screen Kisses With Matthew McConaughey: 'Should Have Had Better Ones'

On Tuesday, October 13, Kate Hudson appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. Amid their conversation, the duo discussed their on-screen kisses. Soon, Kate Hudson remarked that 'she feels like she has kind of not had the best kissers'. More so, the actor also stated that she feels like 'she should have had better ones'.

She jokingly went on to talk about her kisses with Matthew McConaughey and said that 'every time she kisses the latter, there is just something happening like snot or wind'. Backing her claims, Kate spoke about the time when they were at the end of Fool's Gold and added that they were in the ocean and had the plane crash. That's when Matthew McConaughey 'just had snot all over his face', she stated.

Also Read | Kate Hudson Welcomes Her Third Child

Gwyneth Paltrow then went on to ask Kate if their on-screen make-outs felt more brotherly than romantic, to which Hudson admitted that it can be a little 'sibling-y at times'. However, she then said 'no'. Paltrow asked if she had been with anyone that people don't know about. Soon, the actor said 'oh yeah' and stated 'that everybody has had someone like this'. She also asserted that if people dismiss it, that means 'they're lying'.

Also Read | BFFs Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Share Tricks To Make Vodka Martinis; Watch Video

Also Read | On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Gulabo Sitabo' Actor

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's movies

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey starred together in two films. Firstly, the duo collaborated for the film, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, helmed by Donald Petrie, in 2003. After this, they were seen in the Andy Tennant directorial titled Fool's Gold, 2008. The movie received lots of love from fans. More so, both the flicks still remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Back in 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson shelled out some major BFF goals when they were invited over to film the debut episode of Goop Your Bar Cart series. In the clip, fans got a glimpse of their hilarious morning date. Kate shared some funny anecdotes shortly before her big brother Oliver Hudson crashed at the party. Kate and Gwyneth’s fun video was released on December 26 and it received many comments from fans across the globe.

Also Read | Kate Hudson Shares First Picture Of Newborn Daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.