On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About 'Gulabo Sitabo' Actor

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly called 'Big B' amongst fans, made a debut in the world of cinema with his role in the 1969 film, Saat Hindustani. However, he rose to fame after his appearance in the movie Zanjeer was well-received by the audience. Zanjeer also earned him his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor. After this, he did back to back films like Deewar, Sholay, Kaala Pathar, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam and many more.

As Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on October 11, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Having a slew of films under his belt, here's a quick quiz for fans on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Take up the quiz to see if you can answer some questions about the actor's personal and professional life.

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, here's a fun quiz

1. Do you know who helmed and produced Amitabh's first film, Saath Hindustani, giving him his first break in Bollywood?

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas

S. Ramachandra

Mehboob Khan

2. Amitabh Bachchan was close to being injured by which actor during the shooting of his hit film Sholay?

Amjad Khan

Dharmendra

Hema Malini

Asrani

3. Can you guess the numbers of followers on Amitabh's Twitter account?

34.5 Million

44.4 Million

29.7 Million

41.1 Million

4. Do you know the film in which Amitabh faced an injury as he had to slide down a rope for a song and action sequence? Soon after, he was also headed to the hospital where was he drugged, treated and bandaged. (Hint: The film released in 1983)

Sholay

Kaala Pathar

Mahaan

Shakti

5. In 2020, Amitabh debuted in the Marathi cinema opposite veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. What's the film's name?

AB Aani CD

Triple Seat

Dhurala

Prawaas

6. In Amitabh's 2000 film, Mohabbatein, he was the principal of Gurukul institution. Do you know where the makers of the film built the school campus?

Russia

London

America

Bangkok

7. Which is the film in which Amitabh plays the role of a crotchety father who is a hypochondriac?

Pink

Piku

Hum

Gulabo Sitabo

8. In 2005, Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice for an Oscar-winning French documentary, directed by Luc Jacquet. Guess the title.

March of the Penguins

To Be and to Have

Tomorrow

The Sorrow and the Pity

9. In which city in Uttar Pradesh did the actor complete his schooling? (Hint: Boys' High School, year- the 1950s)

Allahabad

Kanpur

Lucknow

Ghaziabad

10. Amitabh's hit song Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne from Kaalia, 1981, is voiced by which two singers?

Gulzar & Asha Bhosle

Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar

Kishore Kumar & Asha Bhosle

Mohammad Rafi & Lata Mangeshkar

11. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen opposite which Bollywood pair in Brahmastra?

Ajay-Rani

Ranbir-Alia

Anushka-Ranveer

Kartik-Kiara

12. Guess Amitabh's first salary?

Rs 100

Rs 200

Rs 300

Rs 400

Answer bank for Amitabh Bachchan's quiz

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas Dharmendra- As per reports, the incident happened when the team was shooting for one of the best scenes in the film in which Jay (Amitabh) had to save Veeru (Dharmendra) and Basanti (Hema Malini) with the help of his gun from a troop of people. 44.4 Million Mahaan- mentioned by Amitabh in his blog. (On April 29, Amitabh took to his blog to celebrate 37 years of his film, Mahaan. He mentioned that he faced an injury as he had to slide down a rope for a song and action sequence in the movie. Big B wrote, "Never realised that rope friction is the worst burn ever .. the shot happened .. sliding down I knew I was damaging my hand but what the heck the show must go on .. shot over the hand lacerated to bits.") AB Aani CD London- A Miss Malini report mentioned that the school campus- Gurukul set was erected in London, England, and some scenes were also shot at the Oxford and Cambridge University. Piku- In the film, the actor plays the role of Bashkor Banerjee. March of the Penguins Allahabad- Amitabh took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the caption, "Ok this is a challenge .. Boys’ High School, Allahabad, 1950’s .. the BoyScouts parade .. spot me ..?". Kishore Kumar & Asha Bhosle. Ranbir-Alia. Rs 300- stated an India Today report.

