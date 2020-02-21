Kate Hudson Speaks On Having More Children; Says 'I Don't Know If I Am Done Yet'

Kate Hudson is well known for her work in Hollywood. The actor rose to popularity after the success of her film, Almost Famous. She won a Golden Globe and was even nominated by the Academy Award for best-supporting actor. Since then, Kate has been one of the most loved celebrities in Hollywood.

Kate Hudson speaks on the possibility of having more children

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate Hudson appeared with her brother Oliver Hudson. In a segment, they were asked about their views on families. The two siblings then went on to speak about the possibility of expanding their families. The siblings have 3 children each. Kate is a mother to Ryder who is 16, Bingham who is 8 and Rani who is 1.

Oliver, on the other hand, is a father to Wilder who is 12, Bodhi who is 9 and Rio who is 6. Kate joked by saying that she might end up winning, during this jovial segment. The actor further said that she is unsure if she is done having children just yet. Oliver agreed with Kate and emphasised that he is done having children and has no such plans in the near future.

Kate mentioned that the main reason for her considering a child is her youngest baby Rani. She mentioned that Rani is at a place where she wants another baby. Kate admitted that she will wait until she turns four or five. However, she agreed that there is a window open and a possibility for another child.

Kate Hudson and her brother @theOliverHudson had their party crashed, "Mission Impossible" style. pic.twitter.com/252PGkrXHk — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 20, 2020

