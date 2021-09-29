Kate Middleton Stuns With Royal Golden Ensemble At The 'No Time To Die' Premiere

The world premiere of James Bond's 25th movie of the franchise, No Time To Die took place on September 28, at Royal Albert Hall in London. The star dazzled event witnessed a parade of A-listed Hollywood celebs. The British Royal family also made a grand entry at the event, with all eyes stuck on Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, as she stunned in her golden ensemble.

Kate Middleton stuns in gold

Image: AP/Matt Dunham

Members of the British Royal Family, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and his wife Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton arrived at the world premiere of No Time To Die. All eyes were stuck on Kate Middleton as she donned a custom glittering gold cape gown by Jenny Packham. The Duchess of Cambridge paired her gown with matching golden earrings and styled her hair up in an elegant hairdo. Take a look at Kate Middleton's photos from the premiere of No Time To Die below.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's last movie as the iconic British MI6 agent, James Bond. Craig, who had taken over the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, announced in 2019 that the latest and 25th movie of the franchise would be his last Bond movie. Recently, a video of Craig's emotional speech, as he bids adieu to the character was shared on the Internet. Craig was heard saying, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, No Time To Die, the 25th in the James Bond series is all set to release on 30 September 2021 in India and the United Kingdom. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters.

Image: Twitter/@007/AP/Matt Dunham