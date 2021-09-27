No Rush To Find Daniel Craig's 007 Replacement, James Bond Producers Reveal

Daniel Craig will be bidding adieu to the iconic role of the British MI6 agent, James Bond after the movie No Time To Die. Craig, who had taken over the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, announced in 2019 that No Time To Die would be his last Bond movie. Recently, a video of Craig's emotional speech, as he bids adieu to the character was shared on the Internet.

Ever since it was announced that Craig would be stepping down from 007's role, there have been several speculations about who would take the baton forward. However, the producers of the action movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have cleared the air about the next Bond and said that they were no rush to find Craig's replacement.

James Bond producers on finding Daniel Craig's replacement

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who have been associated with the spy-thriller for a long time, opened up about the prospect of replacing Daniel Craig. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s, the half-siblings and heads of Bond outfit Eon Productions were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007. To which Broccoli said, "Oh God no, we’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future." Meanwhile, Wilson added, "He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible." No Time To Die is scheduled to release in India on September 30, along with the United Kingdom.

Daniel Craig get emotional as he bids adieu to James Bond

The actor, 53, has played James Bond for over five films, with the upcoming No Time to Die will mark his final time as the British MI6 agent, 007. As per People, in a new documentary on Apple TV+, Craig gave a speech remembering his time in the franchise. Craig was heard saying, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@007)