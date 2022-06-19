Katherine Schwarzenegger Drops First Glimpse Of Her & Chris Pratt's Baby Daughter Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger treated fans with the first glimpse of her and Chris Pratt's baby girl Eloise Christina, nearly two months after she was born. In her recent social media post filled with a trail of pictures from the months of May and June, Katherine included a selfie of her holding Eloise in her arms, while also dropped a glimpse of her daughter's tiny legs and hand.

Schwarzenegger and the Guardians of the Galaxy star welcomed their second child on May 21 this year. They are already parents to one-year-old daughter Lyla.

Katherine Schwarzenegger drops first glimpse of her & Chris Pratt's babygirl Eloise

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katherine shared multiple pictures from the last two months, with the cover photo being her and Eloise's cute selfie. The glimpse shows Katherine sitting on a couch as she holds Eloise in her arms, with the latter's tiny hand peeking out of the blanket.

In another picture, Schwarzenegger captured her daughter's striped onesie and socks with pink bows on them. The last still of Eloise showed her reaching out for a tiny flower. Other pictures from the photo dump included bottles of milk, sunset views, a plate of cookies and much more. In the caption, she mentioned, "May & June." Take a look.

Announcing their daughter's arrival in a social media post earlier this year, Katherine mentioned, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." Apart from sharing kids with Katherine, Chris is also father to 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Farris.

More about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship

The duo reportedly met in 2018 while visiting a church, post which they were spotted together on a date in Santa Barbara, California. Their romance transitioned into marriage in the year 2019.

Celebrating their third anniversary earlier this month, Chris penned a heartfelt note for his wife that read, "Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRATTPRATTPRATT)