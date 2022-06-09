Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine On Third Wedding Anniversary; Says 'I’m A Lucky Man'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently became parents to their second baby, are celebrating their togetherness for the third year on their wedding anniversary. Taking to social media, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt recently unveiled some memorable pictures of his wife, Katherine, and penned an adorable note for her while wishing her on their anniversary.

Chris Pratt calls himself lucky as he completes 3 years with wife Katherine

Chris Pratt recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen candid pictures of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in which she can be seen posing for the camera with a broad smile on her face. In the caption, Pratt wrote a heartwarming message for her while referring to her as a strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, and compassionate wife. Stating further, he also mentioned how lucky he was while adding how he and their kids were grateful to have her. While signing off, he expressed his love to her by stating how much they loved her and thanked her for doing so much to better their lives.

The caption read, “Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!” (sic)

The couple was blessed with a baby daughter on May 21 and shared the news with their fans. The couple is also parents to their one-year-old daughter Lyla. The couple revealed they were blessed with a baby girl and named her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Along with the announcement, they mentioned how they were elated to become parents again and wrote, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt . We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," the note read.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reportedly met sometime in 2018 while visiting a church. Soon after their first meeting in 2018, the couple got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot in June, later that year. They welcomed their first daughter Lyla in August 2020.

Image: Instagram/@prattprattpratt