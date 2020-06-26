Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out For Coffee

Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is currently expecting her first child with husband and actor Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Katherine announced their pregnancy in April. She has been rarely spotted in public since the announcement. It seems like she had a Starbucks craving when she was snapped on June 23 leaving a Starbucks shop with a beverage in her hand.

Katherine Schwarzenegger snapped outside Starbucks

Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out in a full-black onesie when she stepped out to get a few things done. She was wearing a black mask to go with her outfit and had an iced beverage in her hand.

She looked adorable in her casual black full-sleeved onesie. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, Schwarzenegger happily flaunted her baby bump. She topped her look with a pair of snakeskin sandals, she completed her outfit with a layered cross necklace.

Chris Pratt already has a son, Jack, with his former wife Anna Faris. According to a magazine, Pratt's son has been a big part of his life. Katherine Schwarzenneger reportedly shares a great bond with him and is often snapped spending quality time with Jack.

Schwarzenneger shared a collage of their pictures together on Father's Day. Pratt was also celebrating his birthday on the same day and Katherine penned down an amazing caption for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!". [sic]

Chris Pratt was married to his former wife for a decade before they called it splits in 2018. Pratt began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018. As reported by a magazine, Pratt's son Jack would often accompany them on their dates. Katherine is reportedly a huge fan of kids and loves watching Chris parent Jack and shares a close bond with him as well. The duo got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot in June 2019.

