Chris Pratt Reveals Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy Cravings

As we all know, the Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger are pregnant with their first child. The couple tied the knot in June 2019. The news of Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy went out when an international magazine spotted Katherine flaunting her baby bump. Although the couple hasn't revealed many details about Katherine's pregnancy, Chris Pratt has opened up about her cravings.

Chris Pratt talks about Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings

In Chris Pratt's recent conversation with Billy Bush of Extra, he revealed that Katherine has been eating foods that she is craving during her pregnancy. He also accidentally complained about his increasing weight to his pregnant wife. The Avengers: Endgame star said "it's been tough" to resist the temptation of "pickles and ice cream," despite his prior perceptions.

Chris Pratt joked to Billy saying, "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"

Billy Bush further asked him about what was Katherine craving. The Guardian Of Galaxy actor shared that she was indulging in pickles and ice creams. He admitted that it is tough for him to combine the two dishes despite him thinking he would never like them.

This will be the second child for Chris Pratt. He shares a seven-year-old son with his first wife, actor Anna Faris. The Guardians of the Galaxy star married Schwarzenegger in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last year. The duo announced their engagement on social media in January 2019 after seven months of dating.

In other news, Katherine Schwarzenegger recently published her third novel titled The Gift Of Forgiveness. Chris and the writer has been promoting the book on social media. The duo is currently practising self-isolation amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic all over the world and has been staying indoors.

