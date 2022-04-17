Katy Perry To Take 'different Approach' This Time From Her Previous Met Gala Outfits

The 2022 Met Gala is right around the corner with stars already planning their look for the 'fashion's biggest night out'. The annual Met Gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is usually held on the first week of May and this year, probably returning after two years, Met Gala will take place on May 2.

As per the recent development, American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, is already planning her look which according to her will be a 'different approach' from her previous years' outfits.

Katy Perry to play 'different card' for Met Gala, 2022

While having a chat with Page Six Style, Katy Perry stated that this year's Met Gala outfit will not be what people are expecting. She said, "You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colourful card. I think this time I'm going to play a whole different card." She further joked, "Maybe I’ll just come in a suit of armour or something," adding, "Maybe I'm not even going, because I'm going to send someone the armour and they're just going to pretend to be me, and then I'll just be at home in sweats!"

As per the announcement made by Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Vanessa Friedman, Fashion Director and Chief Fashion Critic at The New York Times, has reported that the theme will be "Gilded Glamour."

Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022

A look at Katy's previous outfits at Met Gala

The American Idol judge was dressed up as a hamburger for the Met Gala 2019 after-party. She wore a toothpick hat and Hamburger sneakers to complete her look. Have a look:

The When I'm Gone star looked like an actual chandelier with three layers of light-up candles surrounding her sparkly silver Moschino dress. As per the theme, 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', the costume was up to the mark. The singer grabbed eyeballs as she walked the carpet solo at Met Gala, 2019. Have a look:

