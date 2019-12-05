Katy Perry's Wedding To Fiancé Orlando Bloom Postponed? Here's Why

News was that pop sensation Katy Perry and Hollywood’s in-house pirate, Orlando Bloom was going to get married this December. Bloom had proposed Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019, and they were all set to walk down the aisle. But according to recent reports, the couple has reportedly postponed their nuptials.

Delay in Katy Perry's wedding to Orlando Bloom?

According to reports by an insider, Katy Perry's wedding to Orlando Bloom has been reportedly postponed because of the location they want. The couple reportedly wants to have two ceremonies, a local wedding party and another one in some picturesque destination. However, the location they want is not available and this has prompted Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to postpone their plans of tying the knot.

Talking about the delay in their nuptials, sources close to the couple have reportedly assured their fans that they are “beyond in love”. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had dated on and off starting way back in 2016. They had, however, reportedly taken a break in February of 2017 but got back together in March 2018. Orlando had proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day of 2019.

In June 2019, Katy Perry had reportedly said that she and Orlando Bloom were not rushing towards a wedding and instead wanted to focus more on building their relationship. She wanted to make sure the emotional foundation was strong enough for a lifetime of commitment. In August, Orlando had reportedly said something similar. He had even reportedly confessed that he had been married and divorced and does not want to encounter that again.

Before being engaged to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr with whom he has a son, Flynn. But the couple had reportedly split in 2013. Perry too was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and later allegedly dated John Mayer from 2012 to 2013.

