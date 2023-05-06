Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant To Have An Intimate Summer Wedding?

Keanu Reeves is reportedly all set to marry girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The couple is eyeing an intimate summer wedding in which they will exchange vows. The two made their public red carpet debut as recently as 2019, though they have known each other since 2009.

Marriage on the cards for Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves will reportedly be popping the big question to long-time partner Alexandra Grant soon. The John Wick actor is allegedly all set to take the next step in their relationship. Sources close to the couple have revealed that the pair want an intimate summer wedding with only close friends and family, where they will exchange their vows. The source went on to add, "They want to keep the whole thing under wraps."

Keanu Alexandra's relationship timeline



Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant's relationship began on a professional note. The two met each other in 2009 at a dinner party following which they went on to collaborate on book Ode To Happiness in 2011. It was this professional collaboration that reportedly sparked their romance, which is going strong. Though the couple's red carpet spotting at LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019 was what pushed the couple into the spotlight, Alexandra had attended several events by Keanu's side prior to 2019.

The couple has maintained a low profile when it comes to their romantic involvement with one another - the fact that Reeves taken relationship status is only now making headlines, bearing proof of it. For any naysayers, the MOCA Gala held in April this year, saw the couple share a brief kiss on the red carpet, which fans loved. When Reeves was shooting for The Matrix Resurrections in Europe, his girlfriend was with him. They were even photographed on various occasions.

Keanu Reeves- Alexandra Grant professional collaborations

Besides Ode To Happiness, the couple have also professionally collaborated on 2016 series Shadows. They also co-founded X Artists' Books in 2017. The John Wick star has earlier been found stating in an interview, how though he is greatly appreciative of the kind of platform and reach his work gives him, he is very firm about keeping his private life private.