The Continental teaser: Mel Gibson's John Wick Prequel Explores 70s Criminal Underworld

The John Wick franchise has skyrocketed in popularity after the success of its latest installment, John Wick 4. After John Wick 4 became a box-office smash hit, a spin-off series titled The Continental is already underway. The teaser for the spin-off series was recently released and it showcases a younger version of several characters from the film.

In the teaser, an older set of the infamous The Continental Hotel in New York is portrayed. Within it, younger versions of Winston Scott (Ian McShane) and Charon (the late Lance Reddick) appear. The teaser promises hand-to-hand combat, guns blazing, sword fights and intrigue surrounding the Continental Hotel in the mid-70s.

The Continental is the popular hotel that has been the conjoining setting in the John Wick franchise. It has been a mainstay for killers, assassins and hitmen from all around the world. The first John Wick film was mostly shot within the notorious hotel. Check out the teaser below.

1970s New York - where it all began. The Continental: From the World of #JohnWick. A Three-Part Event. Check-in begins September 2023, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cj5UPU24WZ — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

Cast of The Continental

The Peacock series features actors such as American veteran Mel Gibson, Collin Woodell filling the shoes of a young Winston, Ben Robson, Peter Greene, Nhung Kate and Katie McGrath. Actor Ayomide Adegun will play the role of a younger Charon in the upcoming series. It should be noted that Keanu Reeves will not be in the film.

Director Albert Hughes is set to direct the first and final episode of The Continental. However, director Charlotte Brandstom will direct the second episode of the series. The writers for the show include Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward, Chris Collins and Ken Kristensen.