Brad Pitt Opens Up On Turning Down Keanu Reeves‘ Most Famous Role In 'The Matrix'

Brad Pitt recently accepted the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Wednesday night. While doing so, The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor discussed his body of work over the years and reflected on the parts he passed over, including the original Matrix film.

Brad Pitt reveals passing on Keanu Reeves' role in The Matrix

As Brad Pitt received the award, he was interviewed by the prize's namesake, who asked him what important movie he did not appear in. The actor admitted that he did pass on The Matrix and stated that he really believed that it was never his part and belonged to someone else. He also jokingly added that he took the red pill. He continued to add that he believes it was his upbringing and faith, in a sense that he felt it wasn’t his film since he didn’t get the movie.

Before Keanu Reeves finally landed the role, The Matrix was reportedly offered to many leading stars in Hollywood, including the likes Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Val Kilmer, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp. In an interview with The Wrap, the film's producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura had also revealed that even Keanu Reeves' Speed co-star Sandra Bullock was offered to front the film which went on to spawn two sequels.

Brad Pitt has no regrets turning down the film

Despite missing out on the big opportunity to play Neo in the blockbuster franchise, Brad Pitt mentioned that he is appreciative of his career journey. Reflecting on his win, he added that it's nights as such where he gets to look back and feel really blessed. Further in his speech, Brad Pitt also expressed his gratitude to all the amazing people that he has been able to work with and the ones that taught him so much and touched his life.

