Keanu Reeves' 'BRZRKR' Crosses The Sales Of 'Crossover' Ahead Of FOC: Reports

Keanu Reeves' upcoming novel recently became the talk of social media after the Canadian actor taught fans how to pre-order the first version of his BRZRKR #1. Now, according to a recent report by Bleeding Cool, BRZRKR #1 has already outsold the popular comic book Crossover ahead of its Final Order Cut-off (FOC), which was a megahit last year. The portal's report also suggests that Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 will be heading to FOC this weekend.

Before FOC, BRZRKR outsold Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has forayed into the world of comics with his first-ever comic book series, BRZRKR #1. The first series of the comic book has been written by Reeves, along with Matt Kindt, with the help Ron Garney, letterer Clem Robins and colourist Bill Crabtree. BRZRKR #1 is said to be published in February 2021 by Boom! Studios.

If the grapevines are to be believed, BRZRKR #1 will head to Final Order Cut-off (FOC) this weekend as it is set to be published next month. However, as per a recent report by Bleeding Cool, the highly-anticipated first series of BRZRKR has already sold more than an astonishing 150,000 copies so far in pre-order. With its surprising numbers, BRZRKR #1 has reportedly crossed the sale of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's megahit, Crossover, which was published in November 2020. Recently, Boom! Studios also shared a video of Keanu Reeves explaining to netizens how to pre-order BRZRKR.

Watch the video on YouTube below:

About Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

The comic book series BRZRKR focuses on a man named Berzerker, who will be depicted to be an immortal half-man and half-God. The character will be bearing a striking resemblance to the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves himself. The official description of the upcoming comic book series, according to the website of Boom! Studios, reads: "The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it".

