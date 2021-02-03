Keanu Reeves' 'BRZRKR' Crosses The Sales Of 'Crossover' Ahead Of FOC: Reports

Quick links:
Keanu Reeves' upcoming novel recently became the talk of social media after the Canadian actor taught fans how to pre-order the first version of his BRZRKR #1. Now, according to a recent report by Bleeding Cool, BRZRKR #1 has already outsold the popular comic book Crossover ahead of its Final Order Cut-off (FOC), which was a megahit last year. The portal's report also suggests that Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 will be heading to FOC this weekend.
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has forayed into the world of comics with his first-ever comic book series, BRZRKR #1. The first series of the comic book has been written by Reeves, along with Matt Kindt, with the help Ron Garney, letterer Clem Robins and colourist Bill Crabtree. BRZRKR #1 is said to be published in February 2021 by Boom! Studios.
If the grapevines are to be believed, BRZRKR #1 will head to Final Order Cut-off (FOC) this weekend as it is set to be published next month. However, as per a recent report by Bleeding Cool, the highly-anticipated first series of BRZRKR has already sold more than an astonishing 150,000 copies so far in pre-order. With its surprising numbers, BRZRKR #1 has reportedly crossed the sale of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's megahit, Crossover, which was published in November 2020. Recently, Boom! Studios also shared a video of Keanu Reeves explaining to netizens how to pre-order BRZRKR.
The comic book series BRZRKR focuses on a man named Berzerker, who will be depicted to be an immortal half-man and half-God. The character will be bearing a striking resemblance to the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves himself. The official description of the upcoming comic book series, according to the website of Boom! Studios, reads: "The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it".
