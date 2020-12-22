'John Wick 2' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Keanu Reeves' Action Thriller Film

John Wick Chapter 2 released in 2017 and was directed by Chad Stahelski. It is the sequel to the popular movie John Wick. The cast was loved by the audiences for their performances in the film. The plot of the movie revolves around John Wick who wants to return to his quiet life after settling the score with Abram Tarasov. Just then, the Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio comes at his doorstep to ask John to repay the favours he had done him. If one wants to know the cast of John Wick 2, this article provides all the details.

John Wick 2 cast

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Keanu Reeves played the character of John Wick in the film. He is the protagonist. He finds the Italian crime boss Santino D'Antonio at his doorstep who had come to ask John to return some of the past favours. He first disagrees to doing the job but reluctantly agrees later because of a blood pact.

Riccardo Scamarcio as Santino D'Antonio

Riccardo Scamarcio played the character of Santino D'Antonio. He asks John Wick to return some of the favours he had done for him. When John dies doing his work, he destroys his home which forces John to live in a hotel.

Claudia Gerini as Gianna D'Antonio

Claudia Gerini played the character of Gianna D'Antonio. Gianna is Santino’s sister. Santino wanted her assassinated because he wanted to take her seat at the table. John meets her and confesses his Santino’s motives to her. This causes her to commit suicide by slitting her wrists.

Common as Cassian

Common whose full name is Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn Jr played the character of Cassian in the film. Cassian is Santino’s bodyguard and is a mute person. He was sent by Santino to observe John assassinate his sister. After his sister dies by committing suicide, John shoots her in the head. Cassian engages in a fight with John as well.

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Laurence Fishburne played the character of The Bowery King in the film. John seeks The Bowery King’s help after he is badly injured in his fight with Cassian. His assistants tend to John’s injuries and he directs him to a museum where Santino holds a gala.

