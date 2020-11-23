Where Was 'The Replacements' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Keanu Reeves Film Revealed

The American sports comedy film, The Replacements was released back in 2000 and was helmed by prolific Hollywood director Howard Deutch. The film boasted of Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, Brooke Langton, Jon Favreau and Jack Warden in the lead roles and marked Jack's last film on the big screen. The central theme of this sports comedy is football, and is loosely based on the widely-known 1987 NFL strike.

The film focuses on the story of Washington Sentinels, a football team that preps for the playoffs under the coaching of Jimmy McGinty. Although the Keanu Reeves starrer is said to be based in Washington, was it actually filmed in the U.S. state? Read to find out where was The Replacements filmed.

The Replacements filming location revealed

The Replacements chronicles the tale of Washington Sentinels, a football team that hails from the Washington state. Although this Howard Deutch directorial is based in Washington (DC), it has not actually been filmed in the U.S. state. Instead, the filming of The Replacements took place in the U.S. state of Maryland. The majority of the shooting of this 2000 film was done in the Baltimore city of Maryland. The football match scenes in the film were shot at the M&T Bank Stadium and the PSI-Net Stadium, which are home to real-life football team Baltimore Ravens.

Take a look at what went into the making of The Replacements below:

About The Replacements

Alongside Keanu, Gene, Brooke, Jon and Jack, The Replacements cast also features Orlando Jones, Faizon Love, Michael Taliferro, Troy Winbush, David Denman, Michael Jace, Rhys Ifans, Gailard Sartain, Brett Cullen, and Archie L. Harris, Jr. in supporting roles. The film is said to be loosely based on the infamous NFL strike of 1987, especially the football team Washington Redskins. Despite being a star-studded film with a new plot altogether, Howard Deutch's The Replacement could not manage to impress either film critics or the masses. With a mixed response from the audience, the sports comedy could not mint enough money at the box office to be called a hit film.

