Keanu Reeves Gets A 'Old Man Logan' Touch In New Wolverine Fan Art; See Pic

Fan arts have always been a way for fans to showcase their talent and love for their favourite movie characters and actors. One such instance happened recently when a fan art of Keanu Reeves surfaced in which he can be seen in the Old Man Logan get-up. Artist Pablo Ruiz was the one responsible for creating this fan art which has been doing the rounds on the internet and has also gotten viral.

Keanu Reeves gets an 'Old Man Logan' touch in new Wolverine fan art

Also Read | Killing Off Wolverine In 'Logan' Was Logical, Says James Mangold

The picture shows Keanu Reeves in the X-Men get up with grey and grizzled hair, along with the iconic claws. Keanu’s face seems to be cut in several places revealing the adamantium beneath his skin. To further add to the geek quotient, Keanu in the picture can be spotted wearing the classic black and yellow suit. Keanu Reeves is no stranger to comic books and the entire fandom. He has been a part of DC’s Constantine film in 2005. The movie went on to become a classic and is loved by fans all over the world. According to a news portal, Keanu Reeves has also stated that he would in fact love to play Constantine once again if a sequel is made.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Not Interested In Reprising His Wolverine or Logan Role; Read

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Was Last Minute Replacement For 'Wolverine'; Who Was The First Choice?

However, this is not the first time Keanu Reeves has been portrayed as Wolverine. Fans of the comic book character have always been vocal about wanting him to play the character if Hugh Jackman was to quit. According to a news portal, Keanu Reeves has himself stated that he too would love to play Wolverine. Keanu also said that he would most probably choose to play Wolverine over Batman if it was up to him to choose between the two. Since then, fans have wanted Keanu to take up the role of Wolverine; however, no official comment has been received from the studio just yet. Despite that, fans still remain hopeful that perhaps one day they may get to see Keanu in the Wolverine look on the big screen. Keanu Reeves is currently enjoying the success of his film John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, which become a huge hit worldwide. The actor will soon reprise his role for the next John Wick film along with a sequel to The Matrix as well. Both these films have gotten fans even more excited to watch Keanu in action.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Opens Up About A New Actor Stepping Into The Character Of Wolverine or Logan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.