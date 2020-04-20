Hugh Jackman Was Last Minute Replacement For 'Wolverine'; Who Was The First Choice?

Hugh Jackman has played several memorable characters throughout his career but he will always be remembered for playing Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character of Wolverine for 17 years after making his debut as the clawed superhero in 2000 with X-Men. It is now learnt that Hugh Jackman was a last-minute replacement for the role of Wolverine after Scottish actor Dougray Scott had to drop out of the film.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Reveals The Person Behind His Long Feud With Ryan Reynolds

According to media reports, Dougray Scott was filming Mission: Impossible 2 with Tom Cruise and was expected to begin X-Men after finishing it. Due to the production delays, Mission: Impossible 2 got pushed ahead. After Dougray Scott’s Mission: Impossible 2 that featured Tom Cruise in the lead got delayed, Hugh Jackman was cast as the replacement of Scott to play the Wolverine.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Not Interested In Reprising His Wolverine Role; Read

Dougray Scott reveals why he couldn't play the role of Wolverine

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Scott revealed that it was because of Tom Cruise that he couldn’t play the Wolverine. He said that Tom Cruise did not let him do it. Dougray Scott said that Tom Cruise told him to stay and finish their film after Scott said he will also work on the X-Men. Scott also referred to Tom Cruise as a very powerful guy.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He Said No To Taylor Swift's 'Cats'

In a media interaction, Hugh Jackman had said that he had auditioned for the role of Wolverine but was finally offered the role after full nine months. He had also revealed that he only went back and auditioned after Scott Dougray was busy shooting for Mission: Impossible 2 with Tom Cruise. He further added that he did not expect to get the role of Wolverine. Dougray Scott had mentioned in a media interaction that he has nothing against Hugh Jackman and he loved him as Wolverine.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Opens Up About A New Actor Stepping Into The Character Of Wolverine

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in 2017 with his film Logan. In a recent media interaction, Hugh Jackman had said that he has made peace with it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.