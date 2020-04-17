Hugh Jackman Opens Up About A New Actor Stepping Into The Character Of Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is known for his stellar performances in every role that he has played over the years but he is best known for his portrayal of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman bid farewell to the beloved character in 2017 with the film Logan. The actor has moved on from the character and now wants another actor to take the legacy of Wolverine forward. In a recent interview with an online news portal, Hugh Jackman revealed that he will be happy to see another actor taking the MCU character forward.

Hugh Jackman also said that he will not consider reprising the role of Wolverine in the future. Talking about the role, he said that he is confident that anyone who plays the Wolverine will do a good job as the superhero because the character of Wolverine is so good that it would make any actor look good. On hanging up his boots as the Wolverine, Hugh Jackman said that it was the right time for him to leave the party and not just for him as the wolverine but also for the better of character. Talking about the possibility of any other actor playing the iconic role, he said that some other actor will surely pick it up and run with it as the character is too good for anyone.

Hugh Jackman’s journey as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Wolverine has been quite outstanding over the years. Fans of the Wolverine feel that no other actor can play the role of Wolverine better than Hugh Jackman. The journey of Hugh Jackman as the superhero started with the film X-Men. The movie released in 2000. The actor enjoys a loyal and huge fan following for playing the superhero. He reprised his role of the Wolverine in six more X-Men movies which also included three solo Wolverine films.

