Keanu Reeves recently reunited with his ex-girlfriend Sofia Coppola for a project. They collaborated for a short film on the occassion of the 100th anniversary of a Japanese whisky brand. The couple had briefly dated in 1992, before splitting up.

Directed by Coppola, the film is titled Suntory Time Tribute, featuring Reeves in the main role. It takes a closer look at the spirit of Japanese culture and Japan's natural surroundings. It also focusses on the culture, nature, and craftmanship behind the brewing of the beverage. Coppola previously directed an advertisement for the same brand in 2003, titled Lost in Translation. It starred Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson as hotel guests who strike up a fleeting romance. Reeves also worked with the brand in the 1990s.

Speaking about his experience shooting in Japan, the Speed actor expressed his appreciation for Japanese culture. Reeves said, "Japanese anime and Japanese filmmaking have definitely been something I’ve loved and have been influenced by and bushido is definitely a theme in our film — you know, the code of the samurai — so, from the outside, it feels like a great fit, the idea of honor and sacrifice. There’s definitely a strong Japanese influence."

Keanu Reeves's current relationship status

Currently, Reeves is dating Alexandra Grant. There are speculations about the two exchanging vows in an intimate summer wedding. The two first met in 2009 at a dinner party, and in 2011, they worked together to write the book Ode to Happiness. Their romance, which is still going strong, is said to have started as a result of their working partnership.

Their appearance on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019, first drew attention to their relationship. On the work front, Keanu Reeves was last seen in John Wick Chapter 4. It made a total box office collection of $425 million, dethroning John Wick 3: Parabellum as the most successful film of the franchise.