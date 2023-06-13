Keanu Reeves Reveals John Wick 4 Is About ‘the Good, The Bad And The Ugly’

Why you're reading this: Keanu Reeves, renowned actor, takes the lead in the thrilling movie franchise known as John Wick. In a recent interview, the film's protagonist shared some insights into what audiences can expect from this fourth sequel. Expanding on the film's narrative, Keanu elaborated on the plot, explaining that it revolves around the supporting characters as they pursue John

3 things you need to know:

The film takes a unique approach by delving into John Wick's character from the perspectives of other characters

The creators of the John Wick franchise were intrigued by the intricate and multifaceted nature of the story

Reeves expressed excitement about working with Hiroyuki Sanada again, suggesting a positive and enjoyable experience during their previous collaboration.

John Wick as Baba Yaga in John Wick series

(Keanu Reeves as 'Baba Yaga' in the John Wick franchise)



Keanu Reeves plays the role of the titular character who is a hitman in the film who retired from his ways but is forced to make a return. He rises up in ranks and comes to be known as the crime boss ‘Baba Yaga’. While the film was initially released in the United States on March 24, its digital premiere is scheduled for June 23 when it will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.

When discussing the characters in the movie, Reeves revealed that co-producer Chad had a desire to explore John Wick's character from the perspectives of other characters. He also mentioned that the creators were captivated by the complexities of both the virtuous and villainous aspects of the story. Reeves expressed excitement about collaborating once again with Hiroyuki Sanada, with whom he had previously worked on the film 47 Ronin.

Expanding on the film's narrative, Keanu elaborated on the plot, explaining that it revolves around the supporting characters as they pursue John. He emphasized that one of these characters, Tracker, is young and unfamiliar with the world of assassins. Interestingly, Keanu also revealed that despite their pursuit of John, there are moments in the story where they must cooperate against a common enemy.

A look at all the previous John Wick movies

(Keanu Reeves first appeared as 'John Wick' in 2019. | Image: Keanu Reeves/Instagram)

The John Wick film franchise debuted in 2014 with its first installment, which quickly gained both critical acclaim and commercial success. Following the initial release, subsequent films in the series continued to receive high praise from critics and perform well at the box office. In 2017, John Wick Chapter 2 hit theaters, further solidifying the franchise's popularity.

The momentum continued with the release of the third part in 2019, generating significant anticipation and excitement among fans. Keanu Reeves, who has been the central figure in the franchise, has consistently delivered captivating performances in each film.

Reeves has expressed his commitment to the franchise, stating that he would continue to portray the iconic character as long as the films remain successful. This dedication from Reeves has undoubtedly contributed to the enduring appeal and success of the John Wick series.