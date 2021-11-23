Keanu Reeves Says 'It'd Be Cool' To Be Part Of Marvel Cinematic Universe

As Keanu Reeves gears up for his highly-anticipated science-fiction action movie, The Matrix Resurrections, he recently talked about the possibility of being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Matrix Resurrections is an upcoming American movie produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski and will serve as the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series.

'It would be an honour': Keanu Reeves on possibility of joining MCU

In an interview for Esquire magazine's cover issue, Keanu Reeves recently opened up about how cool it would be to be a part of a Marvel film and added how there were some really amazing directors and visionaries. "It would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries. They're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that," he said.

When asked about what kind of storytelling he would prefer the most, Reeves explained how there's always a relationship, a drama, a circumstance in storytelling. "But for me, it's cool when a work of art can entertain but also be inspirational or challenging or—I'm gonna bring up ye olde Bard—hold the mirror up. It's much more rewarding because it means that you're getting into it," he added. He further talked about working with his co-star, Sandra Bullock in a new film, and stated that she was a wonderful artist and he feels that they have good chemistry. He also mentioned that it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again.

On the other hand, Sandra Bullock opened up to the outlet recently and shed light on her relationship rumours with Keanu Reeves. While shutting down dating rumours about them, Bullock stated that Reeves was kind of a guy who was friends with every woman he's ever dated.

The Matrix Resurrections cast

Apart from Keanu Reeves, other popular cast members of the movie will include actors Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson while other actors in supporting roles will include Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, and Eréndira Ibarra, among others.

(Image: AP)