Keanu Reeves Starts Training For John Wick Series And Matrix 4

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is back in training for his forthcoming films with lead roles in John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4. He has been pictured with the crew at Taran Tactical Innovations which is the HQ for the Hollywood trainer Taran Butler. John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are set to be released in May 2021. Reeves is busy preparing for the roles and has a busy schedule for a year or two ahead of him. Taran Tactical's Instagram handle shared a picture writing, "I'm thinking he's back - Chapter 4. Keanu starting his training for John Wick 4 & Matrix 4."

READ: Keanu Reeves Returns To The Matrix Series To Kickstart New Trilogy

Butler praises Reeves

This is not the first time the actor has worked with Butler. In an interview with a YouTube channel PewPew Tactical, Butler described why it is always amazing to work with Reeves and added that he always put all his efforts. Butler further added that as compared to other actors, Keanu always gave his best, struggled hard and wanted to be the next level. He said other actors used to give just three to four hours a day for training but Reeves always gave his best. He was never satisfied. Butler added that we can see in some YouTube videos he wants to go again, try harder and get faster, get better and better. He concluded by saying that this attitude keeps Reeves going and he is the best.

READ: Keanu Reeves Loves Wearing Black All The Time And These Photos Are Proof

Lana Wachowski to pen the flick

While the viewers are excited about the upcoming John Wick series but arguably they are more excited for the fourth Matrix flick as it will be the first from the franchise in 16 years. On the other hand, Lana Wachowski is all set to pen, direct and produce this latest flick. She recently received praise from Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group. Butler further added that they are really excited to re-enter the Matrix with Lana. John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are both set to release on 21 May 2021.

READ: Flattering To Be Mistaken For Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend: Helen Mirren

READ: Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Mistaken For Helen Mirren

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.