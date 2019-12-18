The Debate
Keanu Reeves Returns To The Matrix Series To Kickstart New Trilogy

Hollywood News

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are going to return as Neo and Trinity in the upcoming Matrix film. Read more to know about Keanu Reeves coming in Matrix 4.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
keanu reeves

The fans of Matrix franchise might just be in for an amazing treat as the lead actor, Keanu Reeves might just start off another trilogy with Matrix 4. The makers have already completed one trilogy but reportedly, they have a good number of plots to create a second Matrix trilogy. The makers of the franchise are in talks with Lana Wachowski in order to write and direct the fourth film which will be portraying Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in prominent roles. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will be collaboratively producing and distributing the film globally. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, Toby Emmerich made the news public on December 18. Read more to know about Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4

Also Read | The Matrix 4 And John Wick 4 To Release On The Same Day in 2021

Also Read | Batman Vs Superman: Red Son Trailer Teases Batman Vs Russian Superman - Watch

Keanu Reeves to kickstart the new Matrix trilogy

Matrix 4 will be showing Keanu Reeves as the lead of the franchise. However, a news report back in October, revealed that the makers are also searching for a younger actor to essay the character of Neo. This could indicate that a teenager or a young adult version Neo could be featured in the fourth part of the franchise. In the last part, the two main characters, Neo and Trinity died, so how are they going to return for Matrix 4? Reportedly, the pair had their minds uploaded to the Matrix before their deaths, which is how they will be able to return. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas on May 21, 2020. 

Also Read | Monica Bellucci's Best Looks From Movies Like James Bond And Matrix

Also Read | The Matrix: Top 3 Scenes From The Iconic Science Fiction Franchise

Also Read | Will Smith Releases His Own Homemade Version Of Matrix With Son Trey

 

 

