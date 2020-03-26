Keira Knightley's Movies That Are An Adaptation Of Books | See List

Keira Knightley made her on-screen debut in 1994 with A Village Affair when she was merely 10 years old. However, she made her breakthrough in 2002 with the portrayal of Juliette Paxton in Bend It Like Beckham. She went on to star in The Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003, a role she played in all franchise of the film. Keira Knightley has been very experimentative with her roles and has been very versatile with her choice in films.

Keira Knightley became a household name after she essayed the role of Elizabeth Bennet in the film Pride & Prejudice. The film was adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s have a look at some of Keira Knightley’s movies that are based on books.

Keira Knightley’s movies

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Keira Knightley portrayed the role of Elizabeth Bennet, an unconventional female protagonist from one of Jane Austen’s infamous classics, Pride & Prejudice. The film- Pride & Prejudice is directed by Joe Wright and emphasises on the theme of romanticism, family and realism. Keira Knightley’s performance in the film was critically acclaimed and she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for the role.

Atonement (2007)

Keira Knightley’s role of Cecelia Tallis in Atonement, a romantic war drama is based on Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name written in 2001. Directed by Joe Wright, the movie won an Oscar for Best Original Score in the 80th Academy Awards and was nominated in 6 other categories. The film- Atonement also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture- Drama and Best Film and Production design is the 61st British Academy Film Awards.

Anna Karenina (2012)

Keira Knightley essays the character of Princess Anna Arkadievna Karenina in Joe Wright’s Anna Karenina. The movie is an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina written in 1877. The film is a historical romantic drama, a tragedy that depicts the life of a Russian aristocrat and socialite Anna Karenina, a wife of a senior statesman. Anna has an affair with the affluent Officer which ultimately leads to her demise.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Keira Knightley essays the role of Joan Clarke along with Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Alan Turning in Morten Tyldum’s The Imitation Game. The movie is an adaptation of Andrew Hodges’ biography Alan Turing: The Enigma. It is an American Historic drama based during the Second World War. Keira Knightley received her second nomination for the Academy Awards for her role in The Imitation Game.

