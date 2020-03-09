Keira Knightley Reveals The Real Reason Why She Won't Do Nude Scenes In Films Anymore

Keira Knightley is a very popular Hollywood actor. Keira Knightley's movies include Love Actually, Pirates of The Caribbean, Pride & Prejudice, Begin Again, The Atonement, The Imitation Game, etc among multiple others. The 34-year-old actor is married to James Righton and mother of 2 adorable little baby daughters, Edie & Delilah. Take a look at what the actor had to say about nude scenes in movies and why she would not do nude scenes anymore.

Keira Knightley on why she won't do nude scenes after having 2 kids

Keira Knightley's movies have always been bold and empowering. The actor has never shied away from executing nude scenes for scripts that required her to do so. But the actor has recently added a no-nudity clause in her acting contract and is longer keen to take off her clothes in front of the camera for any film.

Talking to a leading newspaper agency, Keira explained why she added this new clause to her existing acting contract. Keira Knightley was okay with filming naked scenes in the past. She said that though she is very comfortable in her own skin, she will refrain from shedding her clothes for any movie and will use a body double for such nude scenes. Keira Knightley added that after becoming a mother of two she feels uncomfortable standing naked in front of the whole crew and shooting.

Keira Knightley even joked about how having two kids has altered her breasts. She thinks the Internet has also changed a lot from before and anything she puts out will end up on porn sites. Keira Knightley concluded by saying that nude scenes were easier when the Internet was not as accessible as it is nowadays, and the no-nudity clause will help her from ending up in such unpleasant situations.

