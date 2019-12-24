Keira Knightley's Best Movies That One Cannot Afford To Miss

Keira Knightley is known for her acting skills and the type of unique scripts she chooses. She happens to be one of the most famous faces in Hollywood to act in unconventional roles. The actor made her debut in 1995, although she broke out into fame after the film Bend it Like Beckham. Here is a list of some of her top films.

Keira Knightley best movies to watch

Everest

The 2015 blockbuster film tells a story about eight explorers who were involved in the 1996 Mount Everest disaster. The travellers set out with high expectations and optimism on their journey to the summit. Things take a drastic turn when they are faced with a violent storm, that tests their survival skills in low temperatures. Jason Clarke plays Rob Hall, who is the leader of a New Zealand expedition group and Keira Knightley plays Jan Arnold, his pregnant wife who has been left at home.

Begin Again

This comedy-drama came out in 2012 and did fairly well with the masses. The story revolves around an independent singer and songwriter named Gretta. The girls team up with record label executive Dan to create an album. Dan goes through a horrific marriage failure while Gretta's romance with her long term boyfriend also ends. This causes career, heartbreak, and the idea of romance to meet in the middle.

Love Actually

Considered as one of the best Christmas romance stories is Love Actually. The film has a huge ensemble cast and the story speaks often individuals and their weeks leading up to Christmas. The cast featured names including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Alan Rickman, Martine McCutcheon, Rowan Atkinson, and of course, Keira Knightley.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

One of Keira's highest-rated film on IMDb is the 2003 film Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl. The film introduced Captian Jack Sparrow and his quest for his treasure. He kidnaps Elizabeth Swan who holds a coin linked to a pirate curse. A blacksmith who is in love with Elizabeth, Will Turner, sets out to rescue her. However, the pirate life turns out to have its challenges.

