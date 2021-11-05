Kelly Clarkson Announces Her 'holiday Spectacular' Titled 'When Christmas Comes Around'

American singer Kelly Clarkson has announced her new Christmas special feature on NBC. The singer will host a number of renowned celebrities with the likes of Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and more. Clarkson is also set to sing Christmas medleys from her latest album in the show.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Christmas is right around the corner and singer Kelly Clarkson is already gearing up to get her fans into the festive spirit. Taking to her Instagram, the vocal powerhouse announced her new Christmas feature that will premiere on NBC on December 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. She wrote,

''It’s official y'all!! I’m bringing the holiday spirit right to your home with my very own holiday spectacular!!! 📺🎄“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” will air December 1st at 10PM ET/PT on @NBC - and I'm inviting some special guests to join me, too! Don't miss @ArianaGrande, @LeslieOdomJr, @BrettEldredge, Jay Leno, Amy Poehler, @MelissaMcCarthy, and MORE as we celebrate the holidays together! I can't wait for December 1st!! ❤️ #WhenChristmasComesAround''

Netizens can expect a stage designed to fit the mood of the festive season. The singer will also reportedly feature some 'everyday heroes' who will be presented with 'life-changing' gifts.

According to a report from People Magazine, the singer spoke about her upcoming show and revealed the thought process behind it. She said, ''People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special.'' She added, ''No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are.''

Earlier in September, Clarkson dropped a single from her ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around titled Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You). Clarkson's album also features Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton. The album includes several Christmas covers featuring duets with Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande and Brett Eldredge. It was released on October 15. On the work front, the singer is currently a coach on the popular singing reality show The Voice.

Image: Instagram/@kellyclarkson