Blake Shelton Reacts To Kelly Clarkson Raising An Eyebrow On His Gesture For Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton recently appeared at the season 21 Battle Grounds of the popular TV show, The Voice, alongside other coaches namely Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and others. The audience was left cracked up when Kelly Clarkson reacted to Blake Shelton's gesture that he made for Ariana Grande.

Blake Shelton, who is married to former Voice coach Gwen Stefani, also shared quirky comments on his fellow coaches.

Blake Shelton reveals he is a 'softie'

In the recent episode of The Voice season 21, one of the coaches, Blake Shelton made a sweet gesture for Ariana Grande when he handed over a box of tissues to her backstage before she had to make her first tough cuts of the season. As he handed it over to Grande, he stated that after this season, she will never need these again. "You'll become callous like the rest of us", he added.

Ariana Grande exclaimed, "That's so sweet!" and thanked him while on the other hand, Kelly Clarkson expressed her suspicion on his sweet gesture and said while raising an eyebrow, "That's a nice gesture!". While responding to it, Shelton stated, "I'm married now. I'm a softie!".

Stating further about his equation with Gwen Stefani, Shelton mentioned how they agreed that if they were going to pull off the ultimate publicity stunt, which is what this relationship was, then they wanted to follow through and go ahead and get married. "Because you know, the next season of The Voice is coming up and we're team players for NBC", he joked.

On the other hand, Blake Shelton also joked about The Voice host Carson Daly on the way he handled the wet t-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting Spring Break specials and added how he knew that he had to be the guy for the show. Later on, he joked about his fellow coaches and stated that though Ariana Grande was a super talented, very sweet human being, he felt that will suck as a coach. Adding to it, he stated that Kelly Clarkson was kind of fizzled out while John Legend was just so high all the time and he doesn't even know if he knew he was on TV.

