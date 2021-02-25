Kelly Clarkson Gets Advice From First Lady Jill Biden On How To Deal With A Divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently hosted FLOTUS Jill Biden on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, February 24. Through the episode, Dr Biden gave the singer advice on how to deal with a divorce, as Clarkson is going through a tough separation with former husband Brandon Blackstock. Read along to know what Jill had to say and more.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson Speaks About How Co-parenting Is 'difficult' Amid Split From Ex Brandon

Jill Biden gives advice to Kelly Clarkson on healing after divorce

Kelly Clarkson is getting through her complicated divorce with Brandon Blackstock with whom she shares two children River Rose and Alexander. The separation has been affected by constant allegations of financial faults from both parties. Clarkson hosted Jill Biden on her talk show in the latest episode, and the latter has opened up to her about her own divorce with ex-husband Bill Stevenson, and how she dealt with it followed by advice for Kelly.

Jill said to Kelly, “This is what I would say to you if I were your mother. My mother always said, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow and if you can take one day at a time ... things will get better'. I look back on it now and I think, 'You know if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now'”. Jill and President Biden share a 39-year-old daughter, while Joe Biden also has three children from his first marriage.

Dr Biden further added, “I really think things happen for the best. Over time, you heal and you're going to be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're going to call me up and you're going to say, 'Hey Jill, you were right'”.

Also Read: US First Lady Jill Biden To Reunite Immigrant Families Separated During Trump’s Era

In an earlier episode of the show, Clarkson spoke about the split and said how it was quite troublesome. She said, “There are so many hard parts, the hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about”.

Also Read: Jill Biden Decorates White House Lawn With Gigantic Hearts For Valentine's Day; See Pics

Also Read: Jill Biden Signals She'll Be More Active As First Lady

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.