Kelly Clarkson Speaks About How Co-parenting Is 'difficult' Amid Split From Ex Brandon

Hollywood singer Kelly Clarkson recently spoke to Khloe Kardashian about 'co-parenting' struggles on her daytime talkshow, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly rose to prominence in 2002 as she won the first season of American Idol. Since then, the singer has released eight studio albums, six extended plays, one compilation album, one remix album, and more than 40 singles. She made her singing debut with her single, A Moment Like This which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the best selling single in the USA in 2002.

Kelly Clarkson recently spoke in a candid interview with Khloe Kardashian about the struggles they have both had as 'co-parents'. Kelly, who has two children that she shares with her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, asked Khloe about the problems she faces, as she too shares and 'co-parents' a 2-year-old daughter, True, with basketball star Tristan Thompson. In the interview, Khloe spoke about her rumoured move from LA to Boston and revealed that she doesn't want to uproot her daughter's life in the middle of the pandemic amid all the change.

Kelly Clarkson on parenting struggles

Kelly then talked about 'co-parenting' as she is in the same boat as Khloe when it comes to her children. Clarkson then went to speak about her own situation with her ex-husband Brandon and how "it's a difficult thing" since they're both in different places. She then went on to talk about how she and her ex agree on the "main things" however, not being together all the time makes things personally difficult for her. Take a look at an official clip from the interview below.

After Clarkson revealed her situation with Brandon, she asked Khloe Kardashian how she deals with issues like this to which Khloe spoke about her own experiences as a child with separated parents. Clarkson after the response spoke about how she and her husband are on-board with everything as long it's in the "best interests of the children". The news comes from an extra clip shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show as the official interview went on longer than expected.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced in September 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Blackstock is a talent manager and the son of Kelly's former manager Narvel Blackstock. Clarkson is the stepmother to Blackstock's daughter and son, from his previous marriage. The couple has a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remington Alexander, together. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" and in November 2020, court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Kelly had won primary custody of both of her children. Take a look at a photo that Clarkson shared with all 4 of her kids with Blackstock on Instagram back in 2020.

