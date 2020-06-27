Kelly Clarkson Thanks Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock After Winning Daytime Emmy

Kelly Clarkson recently won the Daytime Emmy for hosting her show titled “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Kelly Clarkson won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The singer went on to thank a bunch of people for making a win and the show possible. She also went on to thank her now divorced husband in the speech calling him her best friend and assistant.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Talks About Weight Loss And How Beautiful Adele Looks; Read Details Here

Kelly Clarkson thanks estranged husband Brandon Blackstock

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek Among Daytime Emmy Award Nominees

Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter to express her excitement and thrill about winning the award and thus shared her joy with her fans on social media. The singer was visibly excited and taken by surprise by her win and tried to express her feelings in the tweet. She then went on to thank the entire crew of the show. She also claimed that it is due to them that she has won the prestigious award.

A while later she wrote another tweet in which she thanked her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She thanked him for believing in her and convincing her in the first place to do The Kelly Clarkson Show. She then went on to thank her friend and assistant for being there for her during the whole process of the show.

Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor 🤣 #DaytimeEmmys2020 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!! https://t.co/BB9DZAQ9Fg — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

Also Read | Daytime Emmy Award Go Virtual In Age Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson in her tweet also wrote that she cannot wait to party with her crew and meet them once again. The singer was filled with joy and her fans too were excited about her Daytime Emmy win. The fans commented several cheerful messages and filled her timeline with positive wishes.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married each other in 2013 and had been dating each other prior to that. However, after close to seven years, the couple called it quits in June, according to a news portal. The couple in an interview with a news portal mentioned that the reason for their separation was irreconcilable differences, hence the two parted ways. The singer has also put forth a few demands on the grounds of their divorce, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Wants Prenup Enforced

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.