Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Wants Prenup Enforced

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who have been married for seven years, allegedly cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the divorce papers. Kelly Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, in the Los Angeles court. It has been reported that Kelly Clarkson is seeking joint custody of her two minor children.

Kelly Clarkson's divorce

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson and her talent manager husband Brandon Blackstock, 43 have two kids together. The couple has a daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Brandon Blackstock has two children 13-year-old son Seth and daughter Savannah, 17 from his previous marriage as well. The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement and it has been alleged that Kelly Clarkson has asked the agreement to be enforced.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock started dating in 2011. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in 2013. It has been reported by an entertainment portal that the friends of the couple are shocked after hearing the news of their divorce. An insider told the entertainment portal that the news is completely out of the blue. They added that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were a lovely family and that it never seems like they had any issues.

In March, when Kelly Clarkson interviewed chef Gordon Ramsay in the at-home version of her show The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed that she wanted another child. However, her husband did not want another child. It has also been reported that Kelly Clarkson had listed her Los Angeles house for a whopping $10 million. The family had moved into the Los Angeles home after they relocated from Tennessee. However, it has been reported that the property listing has been withdrawn.

According to reports, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have been quarantining with their kids amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The family has been staying at their ranch in Montana. Kelly Clarkson had previously shared that the ranch is a nice getaway and that it is what Brandon and she had dreamt of ever since they were both kids.

