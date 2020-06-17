Kelly Clarkson Talks About Weight Loss And How Beautiful Adele Looks; Read Details Here

Adele is one of the most loved singers of all time. Recently, she stunned millions of her fans with pictures of her weight loss journey. After her fans discussed Adele's weight loss, singer Kelly Clarkson expressed her thoughts and the pressures that women face in the music industry for being fit. Read here to know what she said.

Kelly Clarkson on Adele's weight loss

Kelly Clarkson talked about this to a magazine and expressed that she has talked to several female singers in the industry. She then expressed how she feels a lot of pressure from people. She then added how she is not very healthy because she has become worn out due to working so hard and keeping up with healthy habits.

The singer stated how there is a pressure to look a certain way for her pictures and magazine covers. The singer further added she could not compete with the standards and it did not even match her image. She expressed how she does not like to look that way. She also said that they all are different and it’s okay to be different.

Kelly Clarkson then talked about Adele and said that she saw Adele's pictures a long time ago and she looked like a goddess in the pictures. She then mentioned how she likes to see women carry themselves confidently. Kelly also expressed that fans of Adele do not care how the singer looks and the singer's appearance does not change how many times one listens to her songs

Kelly Clarkson then talked about how she does not bother about how she looks. She then added that right now she is at her heaviest point and yet she was signed up for The Voice. She then added that it is considered as one of the popular shows and yet she managed to get it. She further on said that NBC hired her as they loved her personality and the connection she has with the people. She also added how she is really raw and real.

