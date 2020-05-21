When Kendall Jenner Explained The Significance Of Her Middle Name 'Nicole'

Kendall Jenner is among the highest-paid models in the world. With the help of momager Kris Jenner, she launched her modelling career and now holds a significant position in the fashion industry. This throwback Thursday, let's take a look at the time Kendall revealed the story behind her middle name 'Nicole'.

Kendall Jenner explains the emotional story behind her middle name

The Kardashian-Jenner family is popular for having ‘K’ in their initials. Interestingly, their is an interesting story behind Kendall Jenner’s middle name, Nicole. Appearing on her sister Kylie's Snapchat in a short clip, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained that her middle name is after Nicole Brown Simpson who was her mother's best friend. She also said in the clip that she is honoured to have this name.

The 20-year-old's middle name is a heartfelt tribute to Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered the year before Kendall's birth. It was Nicole's death that led to the trial of OJ Simpson, which is currently the subject of popular drama The People Vs OJ Simpson.

The camaraderie between the Kardashian and the Simpson family go way back in time. Kris Jenner’s first husband, late Robert Kardashian represented O.J Simpson in the murder trial.

Kendall Jenner's connection to Nicole Simpson

Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson met in 1967. Simpson was also the best man at Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner's wedding in the year 1978. Kris Jenner was also close to Nicole Simpson. After his wife Nicole's death, OJ Simpson was charged with the murder and was acquitted of all criminal charges in a now-famous criminal trial. Rob Kardashian also played a big part in the trial. He had let his license to practice law become inactive before the Simpson case, but revived it to help in Simpson's defence.

As for Kendall, the model is happy and proud to have Nicole as her middle name. It means a lot to both Kris and Kendall. The model, during this COVID-19 pandemic, is active on her Instagram and posts about her normal activities such as walking her Doberman and 'doing her makeup and stuff', as she captioned on her Instagram post. Check out the photo below.

