Kendall Jenner Says She Is 'missing Work' While Sharing Her Wall Of Fame; See Pics

The U.S. Government has declared a lockdown of public areas to ensure the safety of its citizens, due to which people are stationed at their home. Many celebs are taking to their social media handle and sharing glimpses on how they are spending their time during the lockdown. Recently, Kendall Jenner shared a picture and hints that she is bored at home.

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her wall which is filled with frames of her magazine shoots. And seems like the actor is bored at home as she reveals that she is missing work.

In the picture that was shared on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story, one can see the wall in her house is filled with photo frames of her magazine cover shoot. The several edition magazine covers can see her different avatars looking stunning as always. Check out the picture below.

Along with Kendall’s wall of fame, she also shared a throwback video of her posing for the camera. She been seen in an animal print bikini suit and also completed her look with well-done brows, well-applied mascara, glossy lips, and wavy hairdo. Seeing these pictures, it is quite evident that Kendall cannot wait to get back to work. Check out the post below.

Kendall Jenner is currently staying in her Beverly Hills house. She spends her time in isolation walking her dog, Pyro and doing some productive things every day. The actor has been quite active on social media as she goes on share several pictures of how doing activities such as working out, glam up games, video calling friends, sharing throwback pictures and many more.

Seems like the actor is just not missing work, she also goes on to miss other things too. The actor recently shared some stunning pictures of her enjoying at a beachy location. She also told fans that she wants to go there as soon as things get better. She also went on to share a pic of her face-timing Justin and Hailey Bieber and sharing old pictures. She also mentioned that she is missing her friends.

