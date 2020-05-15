Kendall Jenner's Unique Pictures On Her Instagram That You Shouldn't Miss

Since the lockdown has begun, artists and professionals have started coming up with new techniques to connect with people. They have been using the internet to connect with the world as they follow the guidelines of maintaining social distancing. Similarly, Kendall Jenner has been uploading posts from her quarantine life to keep her fans updated. She was already an active user of social media before the lockdown began. Her profile features a number of pictures that are not just simple clicks but happens to be unique pictures of the famous celebrity. Here are some unique posts that have been shared by Kendall Jenner on her Instagram.

Kendall Jenner's unique photos

Here Kendall has shared a set of pictures along with her buddies form the industry. Some of the know faces in these pictures include popular celebrity, Hailey Beiber. The pictures seem to be from some musical events and parties they had attended. She has shared the post along with the caption, “Glow in the dark friends”.

In this post, Kendall Jenner has shared a never-seen-before selfie. She shared a picture of her face as her eyes are covered by strong red lights. There is not additional context about the picture other than the caption itself, “hope aliens dig me”.

Here, Kendall can be seen wearing a completely new outfit. The post is shared on her Instagram and it seems to be a cover shoot for a major fashion magazine. Kendall captioned her post with, “new December” and mentioned her stylist’s name too.

These Kendall Jenner pictures are also some of the most unique pictures to date. Many of them appear to show Kendall as a doll or mannequin. These were also shot for another fashion magazine. All these pictures seem to have different concepts and are also some of Kendall’s most liked pictures on Instagram.

Her last post is a throwback from all the memorable times she had spent with her friends. She has shared videos and pictures and has clearly indicated that she is missing due to the ongoing lockdown. The first picture is the most unique, as it appears to be a picture of security camera footage. She also captioned the post with, “I miss my friends, the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again”.

