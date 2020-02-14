Kendall Jenner's Hilarious Moments On Talk Shows That Are Unforgettable; Watch

Kendall Jenner is one of the finest American models and television personalities. She has walked the runway for big brands like Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and Victoria's Secret. Kendall is also a part of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2017, Forbes named Kendall Jenner the highest-earning model.

As a part of her profession, Kendall attends many talk shows and seems like she is also very good at it as it is always a fun sight to watch her get candid on shows like these. Here are Kendall Jenner’s funny moments on talk shows that you must check out. Read ahead-

Kendall Jenner funny moments on talk shows

Kendall Jenner on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

During a fun interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show, Kendall Jenner read a letter she wrote as a teen, predicting her modelling fame. It was a letter she wrote to herself on September 2, 2010. The actor was made to read out the lines in front of a live audience. She had mentioned all about her dreams she had back then.

She began the letter by expressing how happy she was being a part of the show and revealed that being a part of Keeping Up with The Kardashians is something that she really enjoys very much. She had also written that her goal in life was to become a really big model and travel the world. The letter was full of slangs and teenage language, that left the audience in splits.

Kendall Jenner on The Ellen Show

Kendall Jenner had arrived on The Ellen Show and ended up having a fun interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She was made to play many games, out of which was the super funny game, The Hot Hands. According to the game, Jenner was asked to guess the name of those whose pictures are shown.

The images of the people will be her family members themselves, considering the fact that she has a huge family. The challenge was to guess the names of over 15 family members, in under 45 seconds. Kendall Jenner slayed the game, but it was a very hilarious sight to watch.

