Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Equation Will Give You Sibling Goals; Read To Know Why

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have a two-year difference in their age. However, both siblings are highly successful in their respective careers. Kylie Jenner has more than 161 million followers on Instagram. Moreover, the younger one is a billionaire, thanks to her luxe brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner on social media

Kylie Jenner’s life is an open book. She is quite active on social media, shares her outfits, cars, and new launches with her fans. She also shares stories with her adorable daughter Stormi. It is quite evident that Kylie Jenner is leading a successful life.

Kendall Jenner's professional life

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner has also achieved heights in her career. Though she is a much more reserved person, she has ruled the industry as an ace model. Kendall has walked the ramps for Victoria’s Secret, Burberry, and numerous high-end fashion designers. She has also aced the covers of Vogue and Elle, besides for lavish brands like Dior and Calvin Klein.

According to a report, the older sibling was considered the highest-paid model in the world, the previous year. Kendall Jenner is less frequent in sharing pictures and stories on social media. However, she has garnered more than 122 million followers on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are quite successful but jealousy does not come in the way of their deep bond.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are poles apart

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Kylie Jenner revealed that she is quite different from her elder sister. Therefore, this has helped them to keep jealousy at bay. As both of them showed interest in different things, there was no scope for competition. So, when they come together, the duo shares splendid time.

Kendall Jenner supported her sister’s statement and described how she liked white and Kylie Jenner liked black. Despite differences, the siblings have their similarities as well. Kendall Jenner reminisced about Kylie Jenner craving the spotlight. She loved Hips Don’t Lie and would don a belly dancer outfit to perform for everyone. On the other hand, Kendall Jenner would react by diverting everybody's attention towards her little sister.

To conclude, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner prove that opposite poles attract. Despite their different lines, the duo has been supportive of each other. Furthermore, there are no signs of jealousy.

