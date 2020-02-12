Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Twin On Runway In Sheer Outfits | See Pics

For Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 fashion show in Los Angeles, the designer got three big Hollywood names to walk the ramp for him. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked for this designer in body-con sheer dresses. All three wore showstopper dresses on the ramp.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner twin on the runway

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner twinned in similar outfits from Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 collection. Gigi wore a sheer lace dress. Although the dress in itself was a lacy one, the silhouette of it was modest with a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and trail. But the lace had an open pattern which made the dress see-through. It also had a ruffle detail in the front.

Kendall Jenner’s dress was also a similar one but rather seemed to be a compilation of Gigi and Bella Hadid’s dresses. Like Bella Hadid’s bold slit on the bodice Kendall’s dress also featured the same details. But like Gigi Hadid’s it was made of similar black sheer lacy material with full sleeves.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s makeup were also quite similar. Both had nude smoky eyes with glossy nude lips. Their hairs were styled in a sleek side-parted style.

Bella Hadid’s dress, on the other hand, was a crystal-covered dress with a halter neckline and a bold slit on the bodice. Two large black velvet bows formed the embellishments on the gown which also had a slit in the front. According to reports, Jennifer Lopez, who was sitting in the front row, rose up to give a standing ovation to the designer. Apart from this, Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 collection also featured patchwork denim, oversized knit attires, and bohemian mixed prints.

