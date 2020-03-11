Kendall Jenner's Most Eccentric Nail Art Will Surely Be Your Favourite Style

American celebrity and socialite Kendall Jenner is well-known for her stint in the reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The supermodel loves experimenting with her looks and often gives out quite the inspiration for her fans when it comes to sartorial choices. When it comes to being dolled up, Kendall Jenner pays attention to all the aspects with perfection which includes her nails too.

Along with her outfits and flawless skin, the supermodel often highlights her beautifully manicured nails on her social media handle. Here are some of the pictures which is the proof of Kendall Jenner acing her nail game. Check out the pictures.

Here are the times when Kendall Jenner flaunted her lovely manicured nails

Chic is the word

Even though the main highlights are the lovely rings and bracelets on Kendall's hand, it cannot be denied that Kendall Jenner's nails look resplendent and chic at the same time. Kendall has opted for brown nail paints in the picture. Her manicure is effortlessly on point.

Drama and chaos

Kendall Jenner strikes a super glamorous pose on the cover of an esteemed magazine. While she makes a bold statement with her hairdo and makeup, her nails also grab attention. Kendall Jenner has opted for a peach-coloured nail paint on her dainty and well-manicured fingers.

All things glitter

Kendall Jenner can be seen posing in a fur outfit. But one cannot help but notice that it is her perfectly manicured hands and the stylish nail art which is stealing the show here. The supermodel has opted for pink nail paint along with embellished nail art and extensions for her fingers.

