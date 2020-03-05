Kendall Jenner's Best Captioned Instagram Pictures

American celebrity Kendall Jenner is best known for her stint in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is a supermodel and loves dishing out fashion goals for her fans. Be it her casual, formal or beach looks, Kendall slays in every attire that she puts on.

The model has appeared in various print ad campaigns and has also walked the ramp for many brands and events, including the ramp for prestigious Milan, Paris and New York Fashion Weeks. The star is also very active on social media and keeps updating her fans with all the latest happenings in her life.

Here, we have compiled some of her amazing Insta posts that have the best captions posted along with it. Have a look-

Here are best captions by Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner posted this picture with the comment:

Me and this bikini: a love story

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

In this picture, Kendall Jenner is seen posing with one her friend and captioned the picture saying -

" jellyfish and mosquitoes"

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner enjoys the weather and posted this picture with a caption stating -

"coziest weather"

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

In this picture, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a golden dress. The caption reads -

forest fairy and friends

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner is definitely learning to cook from her mother in style.

"Learning moms recipe"

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

In this post, Kendall captioned her picture saying-

everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say “I” ✋🏼

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

