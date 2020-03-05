The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kendall Jenner Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Prove It; Check Them Out

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is among the most popular American celebrities. She also loves fast food and these pictures are proof for the same.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a renowned media personality and a model. She is known for her role in a popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner has walked ramps for high-end fashion designers.

The Victoria’s Secret model flaunts her well-toned figure, thanks to her strict diet plan. She keeps her nose to the grindstone to maintain her shape. Apart from her dedication to exercise, she knows how to stick to her routine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner loves eating fast food 

Regardless of what she eats, Jenner is naturally lean. She spends her cheat day eating pasta, pizza, and fried chicken. But the fat takes time to show up on her body owing to a fast metabolism. There have been times she was witnessed rejoicing scrumptious fast food. Therefore, we have compiled some of Kendall Jenner’s pictures in which she is dishing on her favourite foods.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The model has said that the consumption of lots of water helps in maintaining one's beauty. She said that her blood sugar is low, so she eats Twix, hummus, carrots, chips, and guac among other things to keep herself going. 

Apart from her chicken and rice, Kendall Jenner is crazy about pizza. In a casual chat during an interview, she revealed about her disinterest in cardio. She added that she does planks and squats for her abs and butt. Hilariously, she unveiled her inclination towards unhealthy food. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also read: Instances When Kendall Jenner Contributed To The Society Through Social Activities

Also read: Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Twin In Bikinis At The Bahamas; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In another interview, she said that she loves grocery shopping. Kendall Jenner also likes picking out her vegetables. Talking about her day, she starts with a cup of detox tea. And when eating out, Jenner picks up Margherita pizza or vegan spaghetti Bolognese. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also read: Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments; Watch

Also read: Kendall Jenner Had Some Memorable Moments On 'The Ellen Show'; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
Thappad Box Office Collection
THAPPAD BOX OFFICE