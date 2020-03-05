Kendall Jenner Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Prove It; Check Them Out

Kendall Jenner is a renowned media personality and a model. She is known for her role in a popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner has walked ramps for high-end fashion designers.

The Victoria’s Secret model flaunts her well-toned figure, thanks to her strict diet plan. She keeps her nose to the grindstone to maintain her shape. Apart from her dedication to exercise, she knows how to stick to her routine.

Kendall Jenner loves eating fast food

Regardless of what she eats, Jenner is naturally lean. She spends her cheat day eating pasta, pizza, and fried chicken. But the fat takes time to show up on her body owing to a fast metabolism. There have been times she was witnessed rejoicing scrumptious fast food. Therefore, we have compiled some of Kendall Jenner’s pictures in which she is dishing on her favourite foods.

The model has said that the consumption of lots of water helps in maintaining one's beauty. She said that her blood sugar is low, so she eats Twix, hummus, carrots, chips, and guac among other things to keep herself going.

Apart from her chicken and rice, Kendall Jenner is crazy about pizza. In a casual chat during an interview, she revealed about her disinterest in cardio. She added that she does planks and squats for her abs and butt. Hilariously, she unveiled her inclination towards unhealthy food.

In another interview, she said that she loves grocery shopping. Kendall Jenner also likes picking out her vegetables. Talking about her day, she starts with a cup of detox tea. And when eating out, Jenner picks up Margherita pizza or vegan spaghetti Bolognese.

