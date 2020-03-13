The Debate
Kendall Jenner Is Very Athletic Besides Being A Star Model; Here's Proof

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is very athletic, and apart from modelling, she is a horse rider, cheerleader and also loves to ice skate. Take a look at the pics for proof.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model and social media personality. She is a model, though an active modelling career does not seem to be enough for the young star. She also makes appearances on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner's interests lie beyond modelling and her brand endorsements. She is an adventure enthusiast and is often seen doing adventurous things. Here are some of Kendall Jenner's photos that show that she has an interest in staying active.

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Snapped In LA As She Tugs On Her Shirt To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction

Kendall Jenner's Instagram reveals her athletic side 

Kendall Jenner's Instagram showing her horse riding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In this post, Kendall Jenner is seen riding a horse. She is an avid horse rider and loves to be around with horses. In the above post, Kendall is seen in front of a castle riding a brown horse. Here are some more posts of Kendall enjoying horse riding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

Read Also| Kendall Jenner's Most Eccentric Nail Art Will Surely Be Your Favourite Style

Cheerleading

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

While Kendall Jenner was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that she can do cheerleading too. The above post from the Ellen show showcases Kendall standing on a cheerleading squad. Kendall Jenner is seen enjoying her time on while doing it. 

Read Also| Kendall Jenner's Most Stunning Vacation Pictures You Must Check Out; See Here


Kendall Jenner's Instagram post showing her ice skating

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In the post above, Kendall Jenner can be seen ice skating with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. She is seen sporting a blue denim pant and a grey t-shirt. To complete her look she is wearing a black jacket and enjoying her time on the skates. It was also reported that Kendall did ice stating to impress her love interest, Ben Simmons.

Read Also| Kendall Jenner's Most Eccentric Nail Art Will Surely Be Your Favourite Style

 

 

