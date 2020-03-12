Kendall Jenner Snapped In LA As She Tugs On Her Shirt To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction

Kendall Jenner was recently snapped in LA dressed in a pretty white crop top and a pair of trousers. Judging by the picture it seems that this was not the model first rodeo when it comes to avoiding a wardrobe malfunction. Jenner wore a button-down white cropped top and paired it with a pair of white pants.

Kendall Jenner snapped in LA as she tucks on her top in an attempt to dodge a wardrobe malfunction in front of the paps

As Kendall Jenner was snapped in West Hollywood on March 11, she raised her hand to hide her face from the paparazzi. The motion seems to cause her sweater to pull up a little and came quite close to exposing her bosom. The model quickly tugged on her shirt with the other hand in an attempt to hold down her top. With her swift move, the 24-year-old model smartly avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

With LA's weather, it seems that it is okay to wear white all year round. She paired her sweater top with sleek and high-waisted white pants. To add more colour to the outfit, Kendall Jenner completed the look with a pair of white and orange chunky trainers.

The cropped top gave Kendall a chance to show off her abs and toned torso. With no jewellery, the model accessorised her look with a simple handbag. Jenner had her hair loose and straight with honey highlights in them.

Despite a rainy Tuesday, the weather in LA opened up for a perfect crop-top day. The weather opened up to a clear blue sky and it seems that Kendall Jenner chose to pay a visit to her friends. While spring is just around the corner for the rest of the country, it seems that Southern California has already picked it up.

