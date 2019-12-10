Kendall Jenner Looks Absolutely Stunning And Chic In Nude Mini Dress At Miami

Kendall Jenner is an American media personality and model. She is popular for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner was also named as the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes in the year 2017. She has been the talk of the town ever since she went for a vacation in Miami. Recently, Kendall Jenner and BFF Bella Hadid made headlines for their sensual bikini look and their cute PDA.

Kendall Jenner has once again managed to turn eyeballs in Miami with a splendid nude ensemble, hours after she was seen rocking an orange bikini. Kendall Jenner looked chic and stunning when she was spotted walking through the street of Miami. On Friday night, i.e. on December 6, Kendall Jenner was seen giving major fashion goals to her fans and followers once again.

Kendall Jenner looked elegant in a gorgeous nude mini dress. The dress had a fringe trim at the bottom which fit her effortlessly. The dress was perfect for her as it flaunted her curves enviably. Kendall added some glittery vibe to her attire by accessorising her nude look with sparkly heels. Her center-partitioned sleek hair was left open. Minimalistic makeup with no jewellery completed her look for her evening outing.

