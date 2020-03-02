Kendall Jenner Models As 'Trophy Wife' In Her Latest Photoshoot For 'GARAGE'

Kendall Jenner has made quite a name in the modelling industry with iconic photoshoots and memorable fashion show appearances. After making news at the London Fashion Week and the Versace Show in Milan, Kendall is currently grabbing headlines after she shot for the cover of the GARAGE magazine. Take a look at her bold and daring looks from this photoshoot which gained massive attention from her fans and followers all over the globe.

Iconic pics from Kendall Jenner's photoshoot

Kendall Jenner recently shot some pretty pictures which are the brainchild of the popular Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. One picture showcases model and billionaire Kendal Jenner suspended from the ceiling. While another pic sees her mounted on the wall. Cattelan made sure to showcase some of his best artworks for the March issue of Garage.

One of the three posts Kendall shared from this photoshoot was this waxy faced version of Kendall resembling a hunting trophy. Cattelan had actually produced a similar kind of image with supermodel Stephanie Seymour in 2003. Kendall modelled as the "trophy wife sculpture", a concept from popular conceptualisation artist Maurizio Cattelan for the Garage magazine.

These images that feature Kendall Jenner are created to celebrate the iconic and some of the popular artworks by Cattelan. As the theme of the latest issue of the magazine is 'unhinged', Cattelan has conceptualised the images with the theme of a satire on the absurdities of western civilization. This image below showcases a man duck-taped to the wall while Jenner is donning some fashionable animal print overcoat.

