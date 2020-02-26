Kylie Jenner Or Kendall Jenner: Who Has A Stronger Fan Base?

It is no surprise that Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire in the world, rules over the internet with sister Kendall Jenner. The Jenner sisters have often been compared on various topics. Everything that Kylie and Kendall Jenner do becomes news within seconds.

Kylie, with her beauty and make-up line, and Kendall, with her modeling career, have together broken the Internet several times with their trends. Read on to know who's got a stronger fan base -- Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner?

Kylie Jenner Vs Kendall Jenner: Who's got a stronger fan base?

Kylie Jenner started off with the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and moved ahead to launch her own cosmetic company called the Kylie Cosmetics. The young founder and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics soon became the world's youngest billionaire with her beauty line and products becoming one of the highest purchased products.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram base is as strong as her cosmetic company. The young billionaire has around 163 million followers with around 6,316 posts on Instagram alone and has taken over every other social media platform as well.

When looking at Kylie, her sister Kendall is not behind. Kendall Jenner recently spoke of her dream to become a billionaire just like her sister and by the looks of Kendall Jenner's popularity, one can say that she soon will be one. Kendall Jenner has already gained around 123 million followers with around 3,092 posts on Instagram alone.

The young Victoria's Secret supermodel is not far behind sister Kylie when it comes to makeup and fashion. The two sisters constantly upscale their game and come up with new launches every now and then. One can find it hard to say which sister is more popular.

