The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner Or Kendall Jenner: Who Has A Stronger Fan Base?

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner have taken over the Internet but netizens are wondering as to which sister has got a stronger fan base. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

It is no surprise that Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire in the world, rules over the internet with sister Kendall Jenner. The Jenner sisters have often been compared on various topics. Everything that Kylie and Kendall Jenner do becomes news within seconds.

Kylie, with her beauty and make-up line, and Kendall, with her modeling career, have together broken the Internet several times with their trends. Read on to know who's got a stronger fan base -- Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner?

Kylie Jenner Vs Kendall Jenner: Who's got a stronger fan base?

Kylie Jenner started off with the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and moved ahead to launch her own cosmetic company called the Kylie Cosmetics. The young founder and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics soon became the world's youngest billionaire with her beauty line and products becoming one of the highest purchased products. 

Kylie Jenner's Instagram base is as strong as her cosmetic company. The young billionaire has around 163 million followers with around 6,316 posts on Instagram alone and has taken over every other social media platform as well. 

READ:Deepika Padukone Or Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Multi-layered Tulle Ensemble Better?

When looking at Kylie, her sister Kendall is not behind. Kendall Jenner recently spoke of her dream to become a billionaire just like her sister and by the looks of Kendall Jenner's popularity, one can say that she soon will be one. Kendall Jenner has already gained around 123 million followers with around 3,092 posts on Instagram alone.

The young Victoria's Secret supermodel is not far behind sister Kylie when it comes to makeup and fashion. The two sisters constantly upscale their game and come up with new launches every now and then. One can find it hard to say which sister is more popular.

READ:Kylie Jenner's Impressive Journey To Becoming World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

READ:Kylie Jenner & Sister Kendall Jenner's Social Media Banter With The Kardashians

READ:Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Equation Will Give You Sibling Goals; Read To Know Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARVIND KEJRIWAL CALLS FOR CURFEW
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER